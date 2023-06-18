District collectors to decide on reopening schools on June 21: Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: District collectors across the Odisha will take the final decision on reopening of schools on June 21, informed School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi.

The collectors will review the heat wave condition of their respective districts and take the final call on reopening of schools on June 21, said that School and Mass Education Minister.

It is to be noted here that the State government has extended the summer holidays of all government and private schools till June 20 and the institutions are schedule to reopen on June 21. Earlier, the schools were to reopen on June 19.

It is to be noted here that Odisha continue to reel under the scorching heat wave conditions as the day temperature touched the 46 degree Celsius-mark today. Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature of the day.

As per the weather department, such weather condition likely to prevail across the State for the next three days.