Puri: In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, distribution of homeopathy medicine among the servitors of Jagannath Temple and their families was started at Puri today and will continue for two days.

On the first day, the medicine was given to servitors which includes ‘Daitapatis’, ‘Suara’, ‘Pushpalaka’ and ‘Khantia’.

Besides, the medicine will also be distributed among all the employees of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) who were involved in Rath Yatra celebration.

According to sources, a homeopathic immune booster ‘Arsenicum album 30’ will be distributed free of cost to the servitors of Daitapati Nijog and the Pratihari Nijog, including their family members.

Earlier, the same immune booster was distributed to them before Rath Yatra.

It is worthwhile to mention here that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the servitors of Jagannath Temple yet since Rath Yatra celebration.