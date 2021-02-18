Disputed Nehru Stadium Sealed In Odisha

Bhadrak: The long disputed Nehru Stadium in Bhadrak has been sealed. The district administration sealed the stadium in the presence of Bhadrak Sub-Collector Pitambar Samal, Additional District Magistrate Indramani Nayak and other officials of the district administration.

The Bhadrak district administration said to have sealed the stadium following the order of the Orissa High Court.

The top court of the State had earlier asked the Bhadrak District Olympic Association to hand over the Nehru Stadium to the district administration by February 15.

District Olympic Association was given the temporary ownership of the stadium; however, it was directed to hand over it following some dispute.

The matter is sub- judice in the High Court.