Bhubaneswar: Hours after his arrest, Odisha Government suspends Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Abhay Pathak on Friday. The State government suspended Pathak from his services.

Earlier today, Pathak was arrested along with his son Akash Pathak on charges of a disproportionate assets case.

Meanwhile, the special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar rejected the bail applications of Abhay Pathak and his son Akash and sent them to judicial custody till December 9.

Pathak, a 1987-batch IFS officer, has been serving as the Additional PCCF, Plan, Programme and Afforestation in Odisha since June 2018.

According to reports the Pathak family was living a lavish lifestyle as the Vigilance officials found the following properties belonging to the IFS officer.

(1) 9.5 crore cash deposits made in the bank account of IFS officer Abhay K Pathak’s son Akash Pathak.

(2) Charter flight bills worth Rs. 3 crore

(3) Rs. 90-lakh bill at Mumbai Taj Mahal Palace

(4) Two luxury flats in Pune

(5) 1 farm house in Pune taken on rent

(6) Mercedes, BMW & Tata Harrier in the name of Akash Pathak in Bhubaneswar.