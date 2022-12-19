Disproportionate Assets case: Former planning assistant convicted, gets 2 years of RI

Berhampur: Benudhar Dalabehera, the former Planning Assistant (Retired) of Berhampur Development Authority, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case was convicted by the Court today.

The court also sentenced Dalabehera to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of two years and pay fine of Rs 5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of one month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Dalabehera following his conviction in the case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.29/2003 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

Satyanarayan Behera, the former Inspector of Vigilance Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, the Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance Court, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.