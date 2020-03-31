Disinfection Drive In Bhubaneswar To Prevent Further Spread Of Coronavirus In The Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: The spraying of disinfectant took place in various places of Bhubaneswar today. This activity was done by the Odisha Fire and Disaster management personnel. 

Bapuji Nagar, Rajmahal and Janpath areas of Bhubaneswar were covered under the sanitation drive.

4 fire extinguishers have been employed in the program.

Related News

Vehicle passes to be impounded if found misused in Odisha:…

SCB Hospital in Cuttack begins Covid-19 testing facility ;…

Off Season Rain And Hailstorm Destroys Vast Acres Of Crops…

108 Ambulance Caught Transporting Tourists During…

Almost all the area of the State capital will be covered in this drive in a phase wise manner.  

BMC has requested the Odisha Fire and Disaster team to help them disinfect the city.  

You might also like
State

Vehicle passes to be impounded if found misused in Odisha: CP

State

SCB Hospital in Cuttack begins Covid-19 testing facility ; 3rd such facility in…

State

Off Season Rain And Hailstorm Destroys Vast Acres Of Crops In Odisha

State

108 Ambulance Caught Transporting Tourists During Coronavirus Lockdown In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.