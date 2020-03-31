Disinfection Drive In Bhubaneswar To Prevent Further Spread Of Coronavirus In The Capital

Bhubaneswar: The spraying of disinfectant took place in various places of Bhubaneswar today. This activity was done by the Odisha Fire and Disaster management personnel.

Bapuji Nagar, Rajmahal and Janpath areas of Bhubaneswar were covered under the sanitation drive.

4 fire extinguishers have been employed in the program.

Almost all the area of the State capital will be covered in this drive in a phase wise manner.

BMC has requested the Odisha Fire and Disaster team to help them disinfect the city.