Paradeep: Four bogies of a goods train derailed near PPL gate at Paradeep on Friday morning while it was enroute to the PPL plant.

Sources say, the train was entering the PPL plant premises for collection of gypsum, when four bogies of the train derailed near the main gate. With the help of the machine, the bogie has been placed in the track.

However, no casualty was reported.

An investigation will be done to ascertain the cause of the derailment, informed official.