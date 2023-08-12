Odisha: Disfigured body of minor girl found in Bhubaneswar, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: The disfigured body of a minor girl was found in Nandan Vihar Housing Board Colony in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, while the identity of the deceased minor is unclear, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

A big challenge has arisen for the police to ascertain the identity of the dead body of the minor girl. The Infocity police has reached the spot today and are checking the CCTV footage.

The charred body of a minor girl was recovered from the back alley of a house in Nandan Vihar Housing Board Colony yesterday evening.

The police had sent the body to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. If necessary, the police will put up posters to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Further, it is assumed by the locals that the girl might have been raped, killed, burnt and then thrown in that spot. The police have recovered intoxicants from near the body, said sources. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.