Odisha: Polling officer faints during Dhamnagar Bypolls

Dhamnagar: In a shocking incident a polling officer has fainted during the Dhamnagar bypolls in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from booth number 169 located in Rameswarpur village under Delanga panchayat.

The polling officer who fainted during the Dhamnagar polls has been identified as Pradip Jena. His health condition is said to be critical.

He was immediately rushed to the Community Healthcare Center (CHC) in Dhamnagar. Till the filing of the report, the officer was yet to be revived.

Further details awaited in this matter.

It is worth mentioning that, on Thursday the polling officer of Booth Number 139 died all of a sudden.