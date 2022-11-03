Odisha: Polling officer faints during Dhamnagar Bypolls

By Sudeshna Panda 0
election
Representational Image Credit: WION

Dhamnagar: In a shocking incident a polling officer has fainted during the Dhamnagar bypolls in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from booth number 169 located in  Rameswarpur village under Delanga panchayat.

The polling officer who fainted during the Dhamnagar polls has been identified as Pradip Jena. His health condition is said to be critical.

He was immediately rushed to the Community Healthcare Center (CHC) in Dhamnagar. Till the filing of the report, the officer was yet to be revived.

Further details awaited in this matter.

It is worth mentioning that, on Thursday the polling officer of Booth Number 139 died all of a sudden. 

You might also like
State

Row over age limits for Odisha jail warder job: Candidates who are above 25 years of…

State

Odisha: Sandalwood tree stolen from Governor house in Bhubaneswar

State

Four more days to Baliyatra 2022, ORMAS may grab the limelight

State

Odisha: Sevayats protest virtual darshan at Dhabaleswar, talks underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.