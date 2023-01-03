Discord between temple servitors, no prashad for Lord Lingaraj since 40 hours

Bhubaneswar: Lord Lingaraj has not been served “prashad” in this new year. The regular rituals have been suspended in the temple since the last two days. The reason for this that there is some discord between the servitors regarding disturbances during the rituals. As a result of this disagreement, the lord has been kept hungry since over 40 hours.

On Sunday, that is January 1, the “Kotha Bhoga” along with the “Abadha Prashad” was placed on the Bhoga Mandap to offer to Lord Lingaraj. However, since the door to the Bhoga Mandap was open, a devotee entered through it. ONe of the servitors present there shouted out saying that the prashad was contaminated and hence could no longer be served to the Lord.

After this news was spread, the brahmin and Pujapanda servitors stopped the rituals. The temple supervisor ordered that all the prashad be buried and ordered the Mahasuar servitors to prepare fresh food. However, there were complaints that the prashad that had not been presented to the Lord were still being sold to the public as prashad. Which is why no one could be certain if the prashad was actually buried or was sold for profit.

Even though meetings have been held since the last two days, a conclusion is yet to be drawn. As a result of this, the preparation of “Abadha Prashad” has been stopped. Another meeting might be held today to discuss the issue and hopefully find a solution to the problem.