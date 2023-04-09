‘Directorate of Odisha Paribar’ gets Cabinet approval to look after interest of Odia diaspora

Bhubneswar: The ‘Directorate of Odisha Paribar’ has got Cabinet approval today. The said Directorate will be looking after the interest of the Odia diaspora both within the country and abroad. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on a 7-day visit to Japan these days today made the approval in a digital Cabinet meet.

According to the Cabinet decision a ‘Directorate of Odisha Paribar’ will be set up in the State which shall be looking after the interest of the Prabasi Odias (Non-Resident Odias) residing both within the country and abroad.

Further, this will act as a single point of interface with the Government departments for the resolution of specific issues relating to labour, students, cultural promotion, clearances etc.

Minister Atanu Sabyasachi spoke on the objectives of the ‘Directorate of Odisha Paribar’ today.

It is to be noted that Odisha Cabinet led by Naveen Patnaik today took six important decisions in the first-ever digital cabinet during his ongoing visit to Japan.

The digital cabinet today also approved a mega drinking water project worth Rs. 153 crores and 51 lakhs for Cuttack.