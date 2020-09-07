There is a great opportunity for the job seekers to get a government job without any written exam. All they need is to have the required qualification and attend an interview for the posts of Medical Officer. Recruitment will be done in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM).

Candidates will not have to go through any written test to get the job, but the candidates will have to reach the scheduled time for direct interview (walk in interview).

Important Date:

Date of issue of official notification: September 2, 2020

Walk in interview: September 10, 2020

Post Details:

Medical Officer (Full Time) – 42 posts

Medical Officer (Par Time) – 55 Posts

Pay scale:

Medical Officer (Full Time) – Rs 40,000 per month

Medical Officer (Par Time) – Rs 24,000 per month

Educational Qualifications:

According to the posts, candidates should have MBBS degree from a college recognized by Medical Council of India. Also have one year training in medical field. For information related to this, click on the link for further notifications.

Age:

The maximum age for candidates for these posts has been fixed at 62 years.

Interview address:

Room No. 254,2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013. Interview will start from 11:30 am.

How to apply:

Interested candidates click on the link for the official notification of KMC. The application format is given at the end of the notification. Download and fill it and arrive for the interview on time.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.