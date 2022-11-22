Direct flights to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar soon!

Bhubaneswar: In view of the substantial decline of Coronavirus cases in the state over the past several months, Odisha government is planning to begin direct flight services to international destinations like Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok from the Bhubaneswar airport, informed sources.

The state government wants to start the international flights from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar with an aim to encourage the aviation firms to introduce direct flight services for the people of Odisha who are residing overseas.

The Transport Department of the State government is said to have invited a tender from the authorised aviation companies for direct flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

It is to be noted here that AirAsia has suspended flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia following the outbreak of Covid pandemic. It is yet to resume the flight services even though the Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed for international flight operations following withdrawal of Covid restrictions.

Similarly, the Odisha government had given proposal to the Centre to introduce direct flights to Dubai and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar, but it is yet to get the Civil Aviation Ministry’s nod.