Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati and to Jeypore, details here

Bhubaneswar: Good news for air passengers, as IndiGo is all set to operate direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati from the New Year 2023.

It is noteworthy that, the information on direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati has been made on the official Twitter handle of GuwahatiCity.com.

Direct flights will be available four days a week that is: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

IndiGo on its official website has informed that, the inaugural direct flight from Bhubaneswar will depart at 2.45 pm on January 1, 2023. It will arrive in Guwahati at 4:20 pm.

The flight will then return from Guwahati at 4:50 pm and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 6:45 pm.

As another pleasant news for travellers, IndiaOne Air is also planning to operate inaugural flight from Bhubaneswar to Jeypore on 31 Oct 2o22.

It is noteworthy that, the introductory offer of the flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Jaypore are as low as Rs. 999/- and only for a limited period of time.

The introductory offer is only to celebrate the first scheduled flight to the city, said IndiaOne Air on its official twitter handle.