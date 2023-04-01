Direct flight to Dubai from Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen launches ticket sale on Utkal Diwas

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched ticket sale for the direct flight to Dubai from Bhubaneswar. Patnaik launched the ticket sales at Naveen Niwas today on Utkal Diwas.

The maiden international flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai will take off from Biju Patnaik International Airport on the 15th of May.

“Connectivity is key to development and it has been a focus area of our government,” said the Chief Minister.

Direct connectivity with Dubai which is one of the biggest aviation hubs will open up a direct gateway to the world. Not only it will provide seamless connectivity but also it will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism. This is the aspiration of New Odisha and I am very happy to open ticket sales for the Dubai Flight”.

The CM handed over the first eight tickets to Mission Shakti women, sportspersons, tribal leaders, Skilled in Odisha students and artists. They are Sundergarh SDC Chairperson Binay Kumar Toppo, Keonjhar SDC Chairperson Laxmi Nayak, Koraput DLF President Jyotirekha Chetty, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, Footballer Anuradha Biswal, Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi, Balaram Rout from Jajpur Govt Polytechnic and Himansu Sahoo from Rourkela Govt ITI.

While attending Make In Odisha Conclave in Dubai, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assured the investor community and Odia diaspora that direct flights will commence to ease travel from the Middle East.

The CM had also given approval to completely fund the flight operations.

Dubai being one of the biggest travel hubs, commencement of direct flight connectivity will open up new avenues for investment, trade and tourism.

It will also offer a convenient option for leisure travelers from across the world, looking to visit Odisha.

Further within 2 weeks of the launch of direct flight to Dubai, international flight operations will commence to Singapore and Bangkok realizing Odisha’s vision to become the gateway to the East. Direct connectivity to aviation hubs like Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok will give a huge boost to connectivity facilitating travel for investor communities, tourists as well as seamless and economic travel options to Odia people working in these regions.

Indigo Airlines has recently won the bid to operate direct flights to these three important gateways. As per the agreement, Indigo Airlines will operate direct flights from Biju Patnaik International Airport thrice a week. Inaugural ticket prices have been set to begin at ₹10,000 per single side journey and ₹20,000 for round trip. Each flight will have this subsidised tickets on first come first serve basis.

The CM said a larger delegation from the state will go on first flight to Dubai. He thanked Govt of India especially Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia for providing all facilitation services for the flight operations.

Minister Tukuni Sahoo was also present. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian coordinated the program. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee briefed the CM about the flight operation.

Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner and other senior officers of State govt, Airport Authority officers, Indigo Officials were present.