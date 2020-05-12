Direct Flight From Dubai To Bhubaneswar With Returnees To Take Off On May 14

Bhubaneswar: Flight with migrant Odias from Dubai is all set to take off from Dubai Airport on May 14 and will reach the capital city of Bhubaneswar directly.

There are a huge number of Odias who are stranded in Dubai and want to return home but have not been able to do so due to the sudden lockdown that was enforced due to COVID19 outbreak.

It is noteworthy that this is the first such direct flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar. The Consulate General of India advised the Odisha government for a direct flight as there is a huge Odia community in the UAE.

An exception has been made in this regard and a direct flight has been started said the president of the Odisha Samaj, UAE. Indian state of Odisha have managed to initiate and arrange the first ever direct flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar reported.

Consul General of India Vipul confirmed the news to Khaleej Times and said: ” Yes the first direct flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar will take off on May 14.”

