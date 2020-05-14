Direct Flight From Dubai To Bhubaneswar To Take Off Today With 150 Passengers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Flight with migrant Odias from Dubai is all set to take off from Dubai Airport on May 14 and will reach  the capital city of Bhubaneswar directly.

 

Huge number of Odias who were stranded in Dubai and wanted to return home but had not been able to do so due to the sudden lockdown that was enforced due to COVID19 outbreak have boarded a direct flight to Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that this is the first such direct flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar. The Consulate General of India advised the Odisha government for a direct flight as there is a huge  Odia community in the UAE.

 

