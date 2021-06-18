Dilip Tirkey becomes Chairman of Adhoc Committee of Odisha Hockey

Bhubaneswar: Dilip Tirkey became the Chairman of the ad hoc Committee of Odisha Hockey today that was formed by Hockey India (HI) on Monday.

Reportedly, Bholanath Singh, Rajendra Pani, RK Srivastava, Adhip Das have been appointed as members.

Hockey Odisha is one of the founder members of HI. Earlier, the Hockey Odisha men and women teams have won several titles in different national tournaments.