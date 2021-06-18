Dilip Tirkey becomes Chairman of Adhoc Committee of Odisha Hockey

By WCE 7
Dilip Tirkey odisha hockey

Bhubaneswar: Dilip Tirkey became the Chairman of the ad hoc Committee of Odisha Hockey today that was formed by Hockey India (HI) on Monday.

Reportedly, Bholanath Singh, Rajendra Pani, RK Srivastava, Adhip Das have been appointed as members.

Hockey Odisha is one of the founder members of HI. Earlier, the Hockey Odisha men and women teams have won several titles in different national tournaments.

You might also like
State

New Slots for booking to open for Vaccination in Bhubaneswar: Check details

State

Odisha: Criteria for alternative assessment of +2 exam result issued: Check…

State

MP Anubhav Mohanty backs doctors over violence against healthcare workers

State

Groom dies of Covid 4 days before marriage in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.