Dilapidated veterinary hospital turns rest shed for wild bear, watch viral video

Keonjhar: In a bizarre incident, a veterinary hospital has turned into the rest house of a wild bear in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The bear has been spotted by the villagers often taking rest there. The incident took place in the Purunabandhagoda village under Ghashipura block of the district.

As per reports, the veterinary hospital has been established near the village in the forest area for a long time. This hospital is now in a dilapidated condition.

For the last many days it has been observed that during the day time, often a bear is coming out of the forest and taking rest inside the premises of the veterinary hospital. The local residents have spotted the bear many times in this abandoned edifice. Again, the bear also moves out of the hospitals to venture into the jungle at its own at times.

Bear is a wild animal and it can harm anybody going near him. Hence, the villagers have urged authorities to take necessary steps in this regard so that they can remain safe from the wild bear.

It has been seen that in a number of districts in Odisha, wild bears have been seen venturing into human habitats. Especially, in the villages that have a more dense forest area have often witnessed wild bears roaming in their vicinity endangering lives of people.

It is to be noted that earlier this week four bears had been spotted roaming in a school premises in Nabarangapur district of Odisha.

Till the report was written, the four bears were still present in the school.

Last week, on July 18 a forest official was killed while three others were injured after being attacked by a wild bear in Odisha’s Nuapada district.

Reportedly, after getting information and request to shoo away a wild bear, a team of four forest officials visited the Bijakhaman Forest area under Komna range. While the team was trying to drive out the wild beast, it attacked them. Resultantly, the four sustained critical injury. Later, one of the officials succumbed to the injury.