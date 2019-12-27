Digital wing of Kalinga TV

Digital wing of Kalinga TV inaugurated by Dr. Achyuta Samanta

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The digital wing of Kalinga TV was officially inaugurated today in Bhubaneswar. Kalinga TV (English) portal and Odia digital news platform K News Odisha come under the digital wing of this leading TV channel of Odisha. Founder of the TV channel Dr. Achyuta Samanta inaugurated the digital wing in presence of well-wishers and staff.

On this occasion Managing Director of Kalinga TV, Himansu Sekhar Khatua, senior journalist Umapada Bose, chief editor of Kalinga TV Soumyajit Pattnaik, Deputy Chief Editor Durga Madhav Mishra, Digital Head Durga Prasad Tripathy and Editor of K News Odisha Himanshu Pati Mishra were on the dais.

Many well-wishers attended the event and wished good luck for the digital wing of Kalinga TV.

