Keonjhar: With a sole aim to augment primary health care in Keonjhar, The district administration under DMF had set up seven Digital Dispensaries in core mining affected areas.

A first of its kind in Odisha, this unique model has provided primary healthcare service to more than 1 lakh people in the tribal dominated district.

Break-up of patients count from eight centers is as follows: Bamanipal- 16491, Bayakumutia- 10138, Chinamalliposi-16386, Guali- 23558, Kalimati- 8057, Nayakot- 10114, Rayagada- 4875, Tangiriapal -17377, Grand Total- 106996

Further during the global pandemic (Covid 19 lockdown) period around 24,000 consultations were provided in seven digital dispensaries which has really contributed to the health service in the tribal dominated district.

Nearly 75% of dispensaries, 60% of hospitals and 80% of doctors in the country are located in urban areas, where only 23% of the population resides. The rural public healthcare facilities lack adequate and proper infrastructure, doctors and medical specialists, suffer massive absenteeism and offer poor quality of care. Due to this, much of the health care delivered in underserved rural areas is through private unlicensed providers commonly called as ?quacks?

In such a fractured health system? Digital Health? offers an unprecedented opportunity to fill crucial gaps in health service delivery by improving access to care and quality of care through remote consultancies with certified & specialised doctors, diagnosis, treatments and referral. A Digital Dispensary is a brick and mortar centre that provides:

a) online consultation through certified doctors through video conferencing

b) investigations and confirmatory tests to aid the doctor in diagnosis and

c) medicines as per prescription.

Each Dispensary is also manned by a set of qualified nurses 2 ANM, 1 laboratory technician and a pharmacist.

This innovative approach:

a) reduces the cost of primary healthcare

b) makes certified doctors available in hard to reach areas

c) saves time of patients by making the entire gamut of services including consultations, tests and medicines available at one place

d) dispenses genuine generic medicines

e) provides high quality of care through qualified doctors across the country through video conferencing, in much the same way as a face to face consultation

In Keonjhar district, where more than 85% of the population live in rural areas, the District Administration decided to establish Digital Dispensaries to serve the underserved pockets, utilizing the funds accrued under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). The district administration with support of DMF is planning to add 13 more Digital Dispensary centres.