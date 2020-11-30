Digital Black Diamond Museum To Be Set Up In Odisha’s Angul

By WCE 2

Angul: A digital black diamond museum is slated to be established in Angul district of Odisha soon at a whooping cost of Rs. 25 Crores.

The building museum will have a perimeter of 3.5 Acres.

The museum will be built on a budget of 25 Crore, it will have all the modern facilities.

This museum will contain all facts about coal such as when it was first used and excavated. The museum will contain facts about how  coal is extracted without a blast in the mines.

The museum will be highly beneficial for students, teachers and researchers.

You might also like
State

Tusker Found Dead In Sambalpur Forest Of Odisha

State

Odisha: Case Filed Against Amazon For Selling Nirmalya Of Lord Jagannath

State

Another Spurious Ghee Factory Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Shocking! Octogenarian Man Rapes 5-Yr-Old Girl In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.