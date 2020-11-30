Digital Black Diamond Museum To Be Set Up In Odisha’s Angul

Angul: A digital black diamond museum is slated to be established in Angul district of Odisha soon at a whooping cost of Rs. 25 Crores.

The building museum will have a perimeter of 3.5 Acres.

The museum will be built on a budget of 25 Crore, it will have all the modern facilities.

This museum will contain all facts about coal such as when it was first used and excavated. The museum will contain facts about how coal is extracted without a blast in the mines.

The museum will be highly beneficial for students, teachers and researchers.