Digapahandi bus accident: Yet another victim succumbs to injuries

Berhampur: In the tragic Digapahandi bus accident, yet another person has lost his life on Tuesday. He was being treated in SCBMCH in Cuttack, said sources. He belonged to Mujagarh near Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district in Odisha.

In a shocking revelation in the Berhampur accident incident, reports say that the private bus was 25 years old and did not have a permit.

The bus accident took place in Digapahandi NAC under Ganjam district in Odisha early on Monday morning at around 3 am. The private bus had a head-on collision with an OSRTC bus coming from the opposite side. Following the collision, the mini-bus overturned. As many as 12 people were killed and eight were injured in the incident.

A case has been registered in this regard, the police is investigating into the matter with utmost priority, said reliable sources.

It is worth mentioning that the private bus bearing registration number OR-10-A-6875 did not have a permit said the preliminary investigation by the police.

The 25-year-old bus was running without adhering to any guidelines issued by the road an transport department, Government of Odisha.

To make things worse, there was no permission with the private bus to carry passengers. The route on which the vehicle was plying was totally illegal, it had no permission to run on the said route.

Further, it is to be noted that the axle of the bus was broken since it was more than 25 years old. It is evident from the preliminary investigation that innocent lives were lost due to the recklessness of the bus owner.

It is expected that after the tragic incident, the Government may introduce guidelines soon to monitor buses and vehicles running without permits.

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. He also announced free medical treatment for the injured victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed condolence to the family members of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the Digapahandi accident.