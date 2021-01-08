DIG rank officer to probe Mahanga double murder in 10 days: DGP

Cuttack: DGP Abhay assured that a DIG rank officer will probe the Mahanga double murder case in 10 days, said Sameer Mohanty BJP State president. After a three hour meeting between senior BJP workers and DGP, Mohanty intimated it.

The BJP workers took out a rally from Matamath Chhak to the DGP office today demanding justice for the slain leaders.

Also, a minor scuffle took place between the protestors and police in front of the DGP office as the protesters tried to enter the office premises. However, later some senior BJP leaders went inside the premises and the meeting was held.