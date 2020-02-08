Diesel-like substance drips out of rock hole in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: Curiosity struck residents in Kadingi Suga area of Kandhamal district today morning after a local found a diesel-like substance from rock holes in a hilly area.

A resident identified as Dubas Nayak had been to the hilly tract early in the morning when came across the substance smelling like diesel and collected a small amount to test it on his own to confirm the same.

Later, villagers in large numbers reached the spot and collected the liquid in plastic bottles out of curiosity.

“After coming across the diesel-like substance a few days back I took the matter to the notice of a petrol pump staff today and they examined it subsequently. The liquid collected by me is having a striking similarity with the fuel,” said Nayak.

Details are awaited in the incident.