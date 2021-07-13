Diesel and petrol prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday; Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has increased in the smart city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The price of petrol is hiked by 31 Paise and the diesel has risen by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been registered at Rs 102.32 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.08 per litre.

On Monday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 102.01 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.78 per litre.

A total of 21 districts have recorded petrol prices above Rs 100 in Odisha today and Malkangiri and Koraput have topped the list.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: