Diesel and Petrol prices increase again in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates

petrol price in bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased again in capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 Hours. The fuel prices have continued to rise in the last few days.

The price of petrol is hiked by  68 Paise and the diesel by 60 Paise in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.04 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.26 per litre. Whereas on Friday, the petrol was recorded at Rs Rs 101.36 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.66 per litre.

In Odisha, Malkangiri and Koraput cities recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 106.79/ ltr and Rs 106.07/ltr respectively.

All the districts of the state have recorded petrol prices above Rs 100 while 8 districts of the state have recorded diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Price in different cities of India are as follows:

Picture Credit: Goodreturns

