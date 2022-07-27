Diarrhoea outbreaks in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Gajapati: There have been reports of spread of diarrhoea in P. Gobindpur village under Mohana block of Gajapati district in Odisha.

According to reports, a nine-year- old girl died from the disease and as many as 5 people have been infected by the disease.

The deceased has been identified as Lipi Nayak.

It is to be noted that, the patients were first admitted in Mohana community health center for treatment.

However, the other patients are undergoing treatment in Mohona health center.

A team have been sent to P. Gobindpur village to aware the people regarding the diarrhoea outbreak. The team distributed ORS packets and medicines to the villagers.

‘Contaminated water is the main reason behind the spread of the diarrhoea’ informed by Mohana community health Center in charge Namita Panda.

Also read: RPF SI rescues woman, infant from train tracks in Odisha’s Cuttack