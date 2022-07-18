Diarrhoea outbreak in Rayagada: Medical team of RMRC visits Kashipur block

Rayagada: A team of doctors from the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar visited Rayagada’s Kashipur block on Monday to take stock of the diarrhoea situation in the area.

It is to be noted that at least seven people have died off diarrhoea in this block in the last few days.

As per reports, a team of four doctors under the leadership of Dr. BB Pal visited the block today. The doctors’ team collected urine, stool, blood and water samples from the area.

They first visited Tikiri and analysed the symptoms of the diarrhoea affected patients.

They collected samples of diarrhoea patients in Tikiria hospital, Duduka Bahal and Tikiri Jhodia sahi of Kashipur block.

Reacting over the matter Odisha Health minister Naba Kishore Das said that necessary steps will be taken on the basis of the reports.

He said that medical team has been sent to the diarrhoea affected area after discussion with the CDMO and Collector of Rayagada.

They have been directed to take necessary steps to check spread of the disease.

Necessary actions will be taken after the reports will come. Priority has been given to save the life of people. Later, the reason of the outbreak will be analyzed, said the Health Minister.

