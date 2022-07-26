Diarrhoea Outbreak In Nuapada Of Odisha; One Dead, 20 Affected

Nuapada: There have been reports of a diarrhoea outbreak in Nuapada district of Odisha, one person has died on Tuesday.

The death has taken place in Jatagarh village of Komana block. The deceased is said to be an old woman.

Reports say that as many as 20 people have been affected with diarrhoea. They have been admitted in the Taraboda Primary Health Care Center (PHC) and the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The deceased woman has been identified as Laldaie Hansa. A team of doctors has reached the village. They are involved in a door-to-door surveillance.

It is however estimated that the hand-pumps in the area have been infected with polluted water, hence the infection is spreading at a rapid rate.