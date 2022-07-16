Diarrhoea in Rayagada: Death toll rises to 6

Diarrhoea in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a recent update regarding the spread of diarrhoea in Rayagada, two more people have lost their lives. As a result, the death toll has risen to six.

Reportedly, diarrhoea spread in the Kashipur block of Rayagada district in the last few days. Earlier on Friday, four persons died while more than 20 have been admitted to the hospital for treatment in critical conditions.

The disease has been spread to Tikiri, Gobarighati, Jalakura, Dudukabahal, Badamaribhata, Kakudipadar and Routghati villages of the district in the Kashipur block of the district.

Meanwhile, an 11-member team of the Health department visited Tikiri village. They sent the locals to a nearby hospital and disinfected the water sources in the village. The team also collected blood samples from affected villagers and water from the sources.

It is pertinent to mention that around over 40 people in Kashipur block died due to the disease in 2007 whereas six people died in 2017.

