Dial 112 For All Kinds Of Emergency Services In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A single emergency helpline number can now be used in Odisha to reach all kinds of emergency services. The number is 112.

According to sources, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has approved 1098 posts for handling the single emergency helpline number112.

From now on, immediate assistance services from police (100), fire (101), health (108) and others have been integrated and can be reached by dialing the single number.

It is noteworthy that there were several different numbers to avail various emergency services in the state.