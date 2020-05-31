Dia Mirza shares poetry written by Odisha girl to raise awareness on menstruation

Dia Mirza shares poetry written by Odisha girl to raise awareness on menstruation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has shared a video on social media to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

The former Miss Asia Pacific took twitter route to share a video titled ‘Period’, where an Odisha girl Shalini Sahu recited a piece of poem written by her while spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and explaining all the taboos associating with it.

Shalini, a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha, travelled from her hometown to Canada for a ‘women deliver’ event, recited the poem.

The actress praised the Odisha girl by saying “She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community.”

 

Previously, actresses like Mirza, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, among others have taken part in the Red Dot Challenge to spread awareness on feminine hygiene.

