Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has shared a video on social media to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

The former Miss Asia Pacific took twitter route to share a video titled ‘Period’, where an Odisha girl Shalini Sahu recited a piece of poem written by her while spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and explaining all the taboos associating with it.

Shalini, a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha, travelled from her hometown to Canada for a ‘women deliver’ event, recited the poem.

The actress praised the Odisha girl by saying “She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community.”

PERIOD. Is what made Shalini travel from a village in Nuapada in Odisha to ‘Women Deliver’ event in Canada. She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community. I celebrate her poetry and spirit.#PeriodInPandamic #MHDay2020 @stc_india pic.twitter.com/kGDQZpy3vg — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 29, 2020

Previously, actresses like Mirza, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, among others have taken part in the Red Dot Challenge to spread awareness on feminine hygiene.