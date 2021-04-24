Dhenkanal: In a sad development a woman was thrashed with a lathi by her brother-in-law in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday. The reason behind the attack was related to electric connection.

The victim has been identified as Subhadra Sahu, the wife of Gouranga Sahu of Surapratappur Jamunakote village in Bhuban area.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between Gouranga and his younger brother Gobinda when the later was connecting electricity to his house. The spat took an ugly turn and both of them started fighting when Gouranga’s wife Subhadra intervened not to be indulged in fighting. However, her brother-in-law attacked her with a stick and she sustained critical injury.

The lady was rushed to Mathakaragola CHC. However, as her health condition deteriorated she was then shifted to Dhenkanal District Head Quarter Hospital. Yet, her health condition could not improve and so she was shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack.

Later, Gouranga lodged a complaint in this matter at Surapratapur Police Outpost. Police investigation of the case is underway.