Dhenkanal: Wild elephant tramples two persons to death in Kamakhyanagar Mahaveer Road range

Kamakhayanagar: Two people were killed in wild elephant attack in Kamakhyanagar Mahaveer road range in Dhenkanal today morning.

The two deceased has been identified as Alekha Nayak, a resident of Khalapala village and Bari Nayak of Gandataila village.

Sources say, Alekha had gone to attend nature’s call near his house when the pachyderm attacked him and was killed on the spot. Bari was standing near her house when the tusker came and attacked her, killing her on the spot.

The elephant menance is rising in the district. The wild elephants are entering the villages in search of food and they have been displaced from their own land. Following which the animal-human conflict is growing and many villagers are losing their lives.

Allegations are also made that the forest department is not paying attention to this and due to negligence of the staff such situations are being faced regularly.