Dhenkanal: Odisha CM approves Rs 112 cr project for complete transformation of Mahima Pitha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a project proposal for complete transformation of the famous Mahima Pitha in Dhenkanal district.

On May 29, the Chief Minister’s 5T secretary VK Pandian visited the Mahima Peetha and discussed with the saints and devotees about the complete transformation of the Peetha and advised to submit the project report within 15 days.

According to this suggestion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the project proposal of Rs 112 crore sent by the District Collector.

It emphasizes on the overall development of the Peetha along with various facilities for the devotees.

In this, reconstruction of Samadhi Mandir, prayer hall, wall, renovation of the pond, bus stand, Kaupin Dhari Mahima Samaj Pitha reconstruction, primary health center etc. will be constructed.

Inside the Pith, the entire area with internal roads will be illuminated. A road will be constructed from the Jagannath temple to the school ground.

For beautification, 200 palm trees and 200 banyan trees will be planted.

Also, 200 toilets will be constructed for saints and devotees.

The entire project will have all kinds of facilities for Saints, devotees, and guests. All steps will be taken to make it a major pilgrimage and tourist center of the district along with beautification.