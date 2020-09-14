Dhenkanal: Another ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA in Odisha has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal took twitter route to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today my covid-19 test results got positive. I am now under home quarantine. I am requesting all those who have come in contact with me or my PSO to do their covid test and isolate themselves,” MLA tweeted.

Earlier in the day, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of Odisha ministers infected with coronavirus has increased to seven while 23 MLAs and 3 MPs in the state have also been infected with the deadly virus.