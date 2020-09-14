Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal tests positive for Covid-19
Dhenkanal: Another ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA in Odisha has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal took twitter route to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Today my covid-19 test results got positive. I am now under home quarantine. I am requesting all those who have come in contact with me or my PSO to do their covid test and isolate themselves,” MLA tweeted.
ଆଜି ମୋର COVID-19 Positive ଆସିଛି ମୁଁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରୁଛି ମୋର ଏବଂ ମୋ PSO ଙ୍କ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଆସିଛନ୍ତି ସେମାନେ ତାଙ୍କର କରୋନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିନିଅନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ ।
ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ🙏.. @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha @bjd_odisha @BJDITWing @Amar4Odisha
— Sudhir Kumar Samal (Nidhi) (@Sudhir_Dkl) September 14, 2020
Earlier in the day, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of Odisha ministers infected with coronavirus has increased to seven while 23 MLAs and 3 MPs in the state have also been infected with the deadly virus.