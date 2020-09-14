Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal tests positive for Covid-19

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal tests positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: Another ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA  in Odisha has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal took twitter route to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today my covid-19 test  results got positive. I am now under home quarantine. I am requesting all those who have come in contact with me or my PSO to do their covid test and isolate themselves,” MLA tweeted.

Related News

East Coast Railway closes another Manned Level Crossing Gate…

Bid To Save Mobile Turns Fatal, Engineer Loses Life In…

Odisha Min Samir Rajan Dash, Wife Test Covid Positive

Corona Warrior, ASI Of Khandagiri PS Sisira Kumar Sethi…

Earlier in the day, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of Odisha ministers infected with coronavirus has increased to seven while 23 MLAs and 3 MPs in the state have also been infected with the deadly virus.

You might also like
State

All You Need To Know How Loan Moratorium Will Impact Your Home Loan, Car Loan EMIs

State

MeT Department Predicts Rain For 12 Districts In Odisha, Yellow Alert Issued

State

East Coast Railway closes another Manned Level Crossing Gate in Odisha’s Angul

State

Ganja Worth 2.5 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam, 2 Held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7