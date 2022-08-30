Dhenkanal: Country Liquor Seized From A Bolero, One Arrested

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Town police has caught a Bolero loaded with illegal country liquor near Radhadeipur Village after giving it chase. Police has also arrested the driver of the Bolero, Sibanarayan Sahu.

According to reports, the vehicle loaded with illegal liquor was going from Athagarh to Jajpur Area.

While the liquor mafia was trying to run the police over with the vehicle, police and the local villagers jumped them and got them under control.

Police has also seized deadly weapons from the vehicle.

