Dhenkanal: Body of man recovered from pond in village of father in law

Dhenkanal: As many as two deaths took place in Kamakhyanagar area in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday. In the first case, the body of a man was recovered from the pond in the village of his father in law. And in the second case, an old man met watery grave after he drowned in a canal.

The man whose body was recovered from the pond has been identified as Prasad Biswal of Tarajanga village under Kankadahada Police limits.

As per reports, Prasad had gone to the village of his father in law named Padmapokhari under Kamakhyanagar Police limits. He had gone to the pond in the village in the morning when he somehow drowned. Later, his body was found.

After being alerted, the Fire brigade team from Kamakhyanagar reached the spot and fished out his body from the water. Of course, by the time he was rescued he was already dead. His body has been sent to Kamakhyanagar hospital for post mortem.

In the second case an old man drowned in a canal in Kamakhyanagar area. He has been identified as Aditya Jena of Colony No. 3 in Akhuapala panchayat under Parajanga Police limits.

The old man died when he was taking bath at the Dadaraghati canal near his house. A sad atmosphere has descended in the village following his death. Police have seized the body and further investigation is going on.