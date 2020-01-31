Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav To Be Held From 7th to 9th Feb 2020

Bhubaneswar: The Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav is scheduled to be held from 7th to 9th February, 2020. It is an effort of the Government of Odisha for development of tourism.

The festival aims to develop Odisha as one of the most preferred tourist destinations and to place it prominently on the domestic and international tourism map. It is designed to develop and promote the prime tourism products, conservation of heritage and natural environment.

Besides, the Mahotsav aims to give a boost to Culture tourism.

Culture tourism also aims to promote Odisha as one stop destination to experience cultural heritage, eco-tourism and rich wilderness so as to boost foreign and domestic tourism in the State.

Every year in the month of February the city shines with beautiful lights and stars descend on the Peace Pagoda. An array of bedazzling performances leave the audience spellbound with their sheer brilliance.

The Pagoda a symbol of Buddhist legacy in the state of Odisha is an enduring symbol of peace and harmony in the world; it is often referred as the International Peace Pagoda.

The message of peace is reinforced through various performing arts of the classical genre enacted by renowned exponents.

The festival is hosted jointly by the State Tourism Department and Odisha Dance Academy. The festival started in the year 2003 as two independent festivals which were brought under one umbrella in 2011 and came to be known as Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav.

Art Vision, Bhubaneswar is associated in selection and co-ordination of martial arts in Kalinga Component.

Another significant objective is to create awareness among the youth, particularly the students about our cultural heritage and tradition.

The mahotsav aims to inculcate the interest and involvement of the present generation with our glorious art and culture by showcasing the rich tapestry of our performing arts and interactions with artistes.

The mahotsav will see two prestigious awards being given away. The first being the Buddha Samman Award instituted by ODA since last 10 years in order to remember the teachings of Gautam Buddha and preach the same through this festival.

This award carries a citation, anga bastra and cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/-. This award is being partly sponsored by Ruchi Pratibha Foundation, Cuttack since last 2008. This year Mayadhar Raut, a renowned Odissi Guru will receive this award.

Another is the Guru Gangadhar Pradhan Smruti Samman instituted by ODA since 2016 in the memory of its founder Guru Shri Gangadhar Pradhan.

This year the award goes to four eminent personality of different field. They are Guru Ghanashyam Panda, Renowned Odissi Vocalist, Smt. Aloka Kanungo, Eminent Odissi Danseuse; Dr. Devi Mishra, Promoter of Odissi dance in USA; Dr. Niranjan Tripathy & Dr. Swati Tripathy, Promoter of Odissi dance in USA; & Shri Jaydev Das, Noted Light Designer. This prestigious award carries a citation, anga bastra and cash award of Rs. 25,000/- to each awardees.