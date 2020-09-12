Dharmendra Urges Naveen To Implement NDHM, Ayushman Bharat In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement two crucial flagship public welfare schemes i.e. National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Odisha.

In a letter to the CM on Friday, the Union minister said NDHM, which was launched by the Prime Minister on August 15, will leverage the power of technology to ensure the wellbeing for all citizens including poor migrants of Odisha.

Related News

PM Modi Announces Digital Health ID For Each Indian

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan…

Vardhan urges Odisha CM to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

Ayushman Bharat CEO Meets Officials Of Odisha Govt

“The NDHM leverages the transformative power of e-governance by introducing the concept of a Unique Healthcare ID (UHID) for every citizen in India. The UHID will be a repository of all health-related information of a person, such as medical tests, previous prescriptions, diagnosis, treatments, all historical health records,” the Union Minister said.

The UHID will liberate citizens from the challenges of finding doctors in different locations, seeking appointment with them, payment of consultation fee, making several visits for prescription sheets, etc. and will empower them to take informed decisions for availing the best possible healthcare services,” Dharmendra wrote.

He also stated that the NDHM when integrated with the ABPMJAY will be able to offer maximum benefit to the states. The Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest healthcare programme, is a game changer and an opportunity to serve the poor. The mission aims to cover 50 crore beneficiaries in the country including over 60 lakh beneficiaries in Odisha, he added.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 616

State

Odisha Reports 3777 Fresh Cases Of COVID Today,Check District Wise Cases

State

Aditya Dash’s death case takes new twist, ex-girlfriend Chinmayee’s TikTok videos go…

State

Elephant Herd Trapped In Mahanadi Flood Plain

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7