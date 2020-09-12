Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement two crucial flagship public welfare schemes i.e. National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Odisha.

In a letter to the CM on Friday, the Union minister said NDHM, which was launched by the Prime Minister on August 15, will leverage the power of technology to ensure the wellbeing for all citizens including poor migrants of Odisha.

“The NDHM leverages the transformative power of e-governance by introducing the concept of a Unique Healthcare ID (UHID) for every citizen in India. The UHID will be a repository of all health-related information of a person, such as medical tests, previous prescriptions, diagnosis, treatments, all historical health records,” the Union Minister said.

The UHID will liberate citizens from the challenges of finding doctors in different locations, seeking appointment with them, payment of consultation fee, making several visits for prescription sheets, etc. and will empower them to take informed decisions for availing the best possible healthcare services,” Dharmendra wrote.

He also stated that the NDHM when integrated with the ABPMJAY will be able to offer maximum benefit to the states. The Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest healthcare programme, is a game changer and an opportunity to serve the poor. The mission aims to cover 50 crore beneficiaries in the country including over 60 lakh beneficiaries in Odisha, he added.