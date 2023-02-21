Dharmendra Pradhan seeks special package for development of tourism infrastructure in Sambalpur & Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote a letter to Cabinet colleague G Kishan Reddy seeking a special package for the development of tourism infrastructure and facilities in Sambalpur and Deogarh districts, especially covering the birthplace of Veer Surendra Sai, Khinda.

Despite having the world’s longest Hirakud dam on the Mahanadi, and the Leaning Temple of Huma, Sambalpur remains relatively unexplored by both domestic and international tourism in comparison to coastal districts like Puri and Bhubaneswar.

“The city is known for traditional handicrafts, textiles, and sarees. The Sambalpurl sarees and textiles are famous worldwide, and tourists can visit the Sambalpuri Bastralaya to learn about weaving techniques and purchase authentic products,” he added.

Likewise, Deogarh is a beautiful town nestled amidst forests, waterfalls, and scenic landscapes. “It is an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts who can explore the hills, forests, and waterfalls. The Pradhanpat Waterfall, a breathtaking waterfall surrounded by lush greenery, is a must-visit here. Additionally, Deogarh is home to several ancient temples and forts, such as Deogarh Palace and Gopinath Tempte, that serve as a testament to the region’s glorious past,” he said.