Dharmendra Pradhan demands CBI probe into Gobinda Sahu death case

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Pradhan raised questions over the DNA reports of Mamita Meher. It is very unfortunate and shocking that an under-trial prisoner died inside the jail. The probe should be done as per the law.

As the Gobinda Sahu death case is very sensational and in order to make the investigation transparent, the case should be handed over to the CBI, the Union Minister demanded.

Reacting to the Union Minister’s demand, the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that his demand is nothing new. Both the CBI and Crime Branch are the investigating agencies and they must be allowed to probe any case independently.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch accompanied by scientific experts visited Kantabanji sub jail today and seized some materials associated with the deceased under trial prisoner.

The Crime Branch team also verified the locations of the CCTV installation and asked the jail authorities to provide footages of 16 CCTV cameras.

It is to be noted here that Gobinda Sahu was found hanging from a window of the jail ward on Tuesday. While it is speculated that he died by suicide, his wife alleged he has been murdered.