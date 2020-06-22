New Delhi: Petroleum minister and BJP’s face in Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Supreme Court for the Rath Yatra verdict, calling it “an inseparable emotion for Odias”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde noted that the court is willing to modify its June 18 order which put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rath Yatra is scheduled for June 23.

“Rath Yatra is not just a festival but it is an inseparable emotion for Odias. Lord Jagannath evokes unwavering love, devotion and reverence,” he said.

He thanked the Modi, Shah and the top court for “upholding the sentiment of 4.5 crore Odias and honouring the faith of crores of Jagannath devotees across the globe”. He added that when it comes to matters of faith, traditions and sentiments, the Prime Minister leads from the front.

On Sunday evening, Shah spoke to Gajapati Maharaj — the King of Puri– and Shankaracharya of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra as per the instructions of Modi.

Pradhan thanked the Shankaracharya of Govardhanmath and various other saints for upholding the faith of millions.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice noted that the court is willing to modify its June 18 order which put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The court directed the Rath Yatra in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation. The Odisha government agreed to coordinate with the Centre.

