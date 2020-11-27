Dharmapada Awards Announced For Five Years; Check The List

Dharmapada Awards Announced: Five Eminent Artists To Get The Award, 25 Others Will Be Felicitated

Dharmapada Awards Announced: Five Eminent Artists To Get The Award, 25 Others Will Be Felicitated

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Lalit Kala Academi announced the Dharmapada Award for five years on Friday. State Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahy declared the names of the winners during a meeting at the Sanskruti Bhawan.

The prestigious award, has been announced for five years from 2016 to 2020. Here are the names of the winners of Dharmapada Awards:

Banabihari Parida for 2016, Shyam Sundar Patnaik for 2017, Jagdish Chandra Kanungo for 2018, Binod Maharana for 2019, Mahendra Prasad Mohapatra for 2020

The Dharmapada Award is the highest honour given by the Odisha government for lifetime achievement and contribution towards art and sculpture. Each Dharmapada awardee will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and shawl.

Apart from announcing the names of the winners for five years, the Academi also decided to felicitate a total of 25 artists. Each of them will get a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Here is the complete list: