Dharanidhar Nayak elected as High Court Bar Association President

Cuttack: Senior Advocate Dharanidhar Nayak has been elected as the new President of the Orissa High Court Bar Association.

Similarly, Bidyadhar Pradhan was elected as the Vice President while Chitta Ranjan Swain elected as the Secretary. Also, Debashis Nanda elected as the joint secretary, Debashis Swain elected the Assistant Secretary and Janaki Mahapatra was elected as the Library secretary of the HC Bar Association.

The total number of voters for the High Court Bar Association is 4,297 and out of them 3,055 members had cast their votes. Also, this time special arrangement had been made so that senior citizens could cast their votes without any hassle.