Dhanu Jatra 2023: Curtains close on world’s largest open air theatre being held in Odisha

World famous Dhanu Yatra being held at Bargarh came to a close yesterday after 11 days with the death of the cruel king Kansa.

Bargarh: Maternal uncle Kansa was killed by Krishna on the last day of Dhanu Jatra 2023. World famous Dhanu Yatra being held at Bargarh came to a close yesterday after 11 days with the death of the cruel king Kansa. Dhanu Yatra is famously the world’s largest open air theatre.

On the 11th day, the notable events that are enacted include the killing of Kubalaya elephant and death of Chanura and Mushtika, the wrestlers, all of whom were appointed by Kansa to kill Krishna and Balaram.

After the death of Kansa, Krishna and Balaram will rescue Devaki and Basudev from confinement and appoint Ugrasen as the king of mathura.

With these events, the curtains closed on the Dhanu Jatra 2023 being held in Bargarh.

People were immensely excited for the event this year as it happened after two years due to all the COVID restrictions that had been placed.They are hoping that the festival will be conducted successfully next year as well.

