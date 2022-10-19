Dhamnagar MLA Rajendra Kumar Das expelled from BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Dhamnagar MLA and BJD leader Rajendra Kumar Das was expelled from BJD for his anti-party activities read a letter.

He was expelled from BJD by the party supremo Naveen Patnaik himself.

The letter ordering the expulsion read as follows: “Sri Rajendra Kumar Das, EX-MLA of Biju Janata Dal, Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency, District- Bhadrak has been expelled from the Party for his anti-party activities by Shri Naveen Patnaik, President, Biju Janata Dal,”

It is noteworthy that Rajendra Kumar Das did not get a BJD ticket for the upcoming Dhamnagar bypoll. Hence he filed nomination to contest the election as an independent candidate.

It is worth mentioning that, BJD has chosen Abanti Das as its nominee for the Dhamnagar by elections.