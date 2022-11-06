Dhamnagar Bypolls: Counting underway, results today

Dhamnagar: The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Dhamnagar bypolls will be done on November 6, 2022 that is today.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Dhamnagar MLA and BJP leader Bishnu Sethi on September 19.

The notification and dates for the Dhamnagar bypolls has been released by the Office of Sub-Collector Bhadrak on October 7, 2022.

As many as 14 tables have set for the purpose and the counting will be completed in 18 rounds.

The Postal Ballots will be counted first.