Dhamnagar Bypolls: Counting underway, results today

By Sudeshna Panda 0
dhamnagar bypolls result
Representational Image

Dhamnagar: The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Dhamnagar bypolls will be done on November 6, 2022 that is today.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Dhamnagar MLA and BJP leader Bishnu Sethi on September 19.

The notification and dates for the Dhamnagar bypolls has been released by the Office of Sub-Collector Bhadrak on October 7, 2022.

As many as 14 tables have set for the purpose and the counting will be completed in 18 rounds.

The Postal Ballots will be counted first.

You might also like
State

Odisha vigilance raid on veterinary doctor, probe underway

State

Odisha: Badamba tahsildar’s car set on fire by miscreants

State

Odisha: Body of girl found on railway tracks in Bolangir

State

Veterinary doctor from Nuapada district in Vigilance net

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.