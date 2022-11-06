Dhamnagar bypoll counting ends, BJP’s Suryavanshi Suraj wins

Dhamnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the Dhamnagar Assembly seat following the win of party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj by 9881 votes. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to make the official announcement.

As per the Election Commission of India, Suryabanshi Suraj, the son of the late MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi, defeated his close contender Abanti Das of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by 9881 votes. He got 80,351 votes by the end of the 19 rounds of the counting while Abanti Das bagged 70,470 votes.

Likewise, Baba Harekrushna Sethy of the Congress party received just 3,561 votes while Independent candidate Rajendra Kumar Das pocketed 8,153 votes.

The Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district went to the bylection on November 3 while the counting of votes had begun amid tight security from 8 AM today.